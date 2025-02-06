Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Exodus Movement Stock Performance
Shares of EXOD opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. Exodus Movement has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $117.40.
About Exodus Movement
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exodus Movement
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Exodus Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exodus Movement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.