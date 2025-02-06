Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Exodus Movement Stock Performance

Shares of EXOD opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. Exodus Movement has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $117.40.

Get Exodus Movement alerts:

About Exodus Movement

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Exodus Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exodus Movement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.