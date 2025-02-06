Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,497.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 426,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,286.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 308,390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after buying an additional 303,438 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15,046.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after acquiring an additional 265,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

