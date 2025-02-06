F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $15.66 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in F.N.B. by 82.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in F.N.B. by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

