Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,500.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,078.15.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,843.68 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,038.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a net margin of 29.86%. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

