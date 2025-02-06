Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18, Zacks reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%.

Farmer Bros. Stock Down 4.3 %

FARM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 166,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,294. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Saturday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.