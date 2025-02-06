FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,281,335,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after acquiring an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $465,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $397,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $342,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $252.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.22. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

