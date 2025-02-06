Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.22 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.09). 7,660,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 3,025,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.92).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.83. The stock has a market cap of £520.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,242.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
