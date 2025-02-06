Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 18.2% – Still a Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.22 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.09). 7,660,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 3,025,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.92).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.83. The company has a market capitalization of £520.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,242.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
