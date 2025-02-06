Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Shares Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $32.23. 9,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $134.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

