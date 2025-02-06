Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates comprises approximately 1.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Geneva Partners LLC owned 0.72% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 24.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. The company has a market cap of $598.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

