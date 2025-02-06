Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.07 and last traded at $74.05, with a volume of 47394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

