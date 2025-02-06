Financial Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

