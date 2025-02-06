Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 64,803 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3,675.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,803 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $15,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $238.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $182.98 and a one year high of $245.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.