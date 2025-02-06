Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 57,872 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,872 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

