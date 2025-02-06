Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

