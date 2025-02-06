Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 2.22% of AB High Yield ETF worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 458,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 58,196 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYFI stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. AB High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $38.79.

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

