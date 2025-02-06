Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 15,870 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.81 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

