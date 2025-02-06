Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 99,604 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 352.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

