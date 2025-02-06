Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,378 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

