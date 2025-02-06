Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 13,780 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 156.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $70.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.