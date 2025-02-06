Financial Architects LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Financial Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Financial Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Architects LLC owned 1.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 71,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 637,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

