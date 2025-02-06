Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm Sells 3,000 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.10, for a total value of C$126,300.00.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International stock traded up C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.49. 705,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,137. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$34.28 and a 12-month high of C$45.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.10). Finning International had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 4.244898 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Finning International

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.