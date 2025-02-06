Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm Sells 3,000 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.10, for a total value of C$126,300.00.
Finning International Stock Performance
Finning International stock traded up C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.49. 705,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,137. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$34.28 and a 12-month high of C$45.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.
Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.10). Finning International had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 4.244898 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Finning International
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Finning International
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.