First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.870-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance
FR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. 1,426,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,363. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
