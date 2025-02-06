First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.870-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. 1,426,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,363. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.