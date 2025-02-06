First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

