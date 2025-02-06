First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.50% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $23,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,985,000 after buying an additional 929,010 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,901,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 87.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 442,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,322 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 922.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 168,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

