Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $233.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FI. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $228.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $137.13 and a 52 week high of $231.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 17.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.