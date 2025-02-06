Flare Trading 22.9% Lower This Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $11.39 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,973,758,464 coins and its circulating supply is 58,744,255,148 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,973,759,774.954124 with 58,861,505,148.718106 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02003277 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $11,650,369.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

