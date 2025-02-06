FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of FMC by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $433,898 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.62.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

