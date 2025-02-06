FMC (NYSE:FMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14, Zacks reports. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. FMC updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.150 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.260-3.700 EPS.

FMC Stock Up 1.4 %

FMC opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FMC has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $433,898 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

