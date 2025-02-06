Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.11. 19,390,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 67,096,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Ford Motor Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,108,000 after acquiring an additional 636,330 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

