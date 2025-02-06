Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) Insider Buys £346,540 in Stock

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) insider Gary Fraser acquired 86,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £346,540 ($433,229.15).

Foresight Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FSG opened at GBX 392 ($4.90) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 395.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 460.25. Foresight Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 355 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 544.99 ($6.81). The firm has a market cap of £451.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,781.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Foresight Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Foresight Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,090.91%.

Foresight Group Company Profile

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

