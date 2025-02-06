Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 251863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.33). Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Forestar Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 330,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 254,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

