Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.410-2.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Fortinet also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.520-0.540 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.72. 6,174,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,691. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 973.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. This trade represents a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,860 shares of company stock worth $6,469,056. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

