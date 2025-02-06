Fractal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 8.6% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC owned 0.39% of Western Midstream Partners worth $56,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 287.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $86,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WES. StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WES opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $883.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.29%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

