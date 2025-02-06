Fruth Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

PSX stock opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average of $128.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

