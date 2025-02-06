Fruth Investment Management Has $722,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,612,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.00.
TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,292.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,100.86 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,291.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,314.15.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Powering Profits: Utility Stocks That Shine in Volatility
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Cirrus Logic Upgraded After Q3 Earnings Beat—More Gains Ahead?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- RTX and Lockheed Martin: Buy 1 for Today and 1 for Tomorrow
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.