Fruth Investment Management Sells 600 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $209,306.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,894.84. This trade represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,496 shares of company stock worth $873,762 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

