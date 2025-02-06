FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 2,548,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 79,806,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUBO. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Huber Research raised FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FuboTV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 403,847 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $2,435,197.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,449,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,998.53. The trade was a 21.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $7,143,698.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,553.17. This represents a 80.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957,407 shares of company stock worth $9,793,039 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FuboTV during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of FuboTV by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

