FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 7.78%. FUJIFILM updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.370-1.370 EPS.

FUJIFILM Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FUJIY stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 242,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,224. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

About FUJIFILM

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.