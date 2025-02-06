FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 7.78%. FUJIFILM updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.370-1.370 EPS.
FUJIFILM Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of FUJIY stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 242,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,224. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About FUJIFILM
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FUJIFILM
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.