Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Shares Down 15.9% – What’s Next?

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.36 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 105.12 ($1.31). Approximately 8,339,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 582% from the average daily volume of 1,222,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.56).

Funding Circle Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.39. The company has a market cap of £344.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a leading UK lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, Funding Circle has extended more than £13.6bn in credit to c.103,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch.

