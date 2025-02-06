FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Canfor Issued By Raymond James

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

CFP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.33.

CFP stock opened at C$14.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.08. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$13.53 and a 1 year high of C$18.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

