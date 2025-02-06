FY2025 EPS Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Decreased by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.23%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 197,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 451,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 63,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 8.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 354,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

