FY2025 EPS Estimates for VICI Properties Lowered by Analyst

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

