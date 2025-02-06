Gems Trading Down 55.3% Over Last Week (GEMS)

Gems (GEMS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Gems has traded down 55.3% against the dollar. One Gems token can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $19.12 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX (GMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97,085.78 or 1.00318877 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,040.26 or 1.00271837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems’ launch date was April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,163,707 tokens. Gems’ official website is gems.vip. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.03161734 USD and is down -13.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $5,754,574.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

