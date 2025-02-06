Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $142.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $195.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 52.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Generac by 18.7% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Generac by 85.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

