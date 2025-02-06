General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 228,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,266,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in General Motors by 9.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.28.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.