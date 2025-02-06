Geneva Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $277.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.47 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

