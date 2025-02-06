GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 137,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 65,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
GGL Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.
About GGL Resources
GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.
