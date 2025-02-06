GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 137,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 65,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GGL Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.12.

About GGL Resources

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

