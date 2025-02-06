GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,229 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $83,724,268.66. The trade was a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.71, for a total transaction of $733,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,259. The trade was a 34.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,683 shares of company stock worth $38,943,649 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

TDY stock opened at $515.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

